Humboldt supervisors reach agreement on drainage district issue
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors reached a compromise with an engineering firm concerning a drainage project at Monday's meeting. While laying new pipe three weeks ago within Drainage District 33 northeast of Humboldt the contractor, Holland Contracting Corp., of Forest City, discovered the new pipe did not match up with the old pipe because of an error in elevation figures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Add your comments below
Humboldt Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|At Anti-Bullying Conference, Middle Schoolers L... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Pattysboi
|34
|Former office manager charged with theft (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Honest Abe
|1
|Clarion-Goldfield, Dows merger approved (Nov '13)
|Mar '14
|Erica Boeset
|2
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Humboldt who have ha... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Serious Money
|1
|Mary E. Hatcher (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|Lucille Graves Fry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Humboldt Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC