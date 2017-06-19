Humboldt supervisors pursue building repairs after storm
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors decided to seek an estimate to repair the storm damaged courthouse roof at Monday's meeting. County Auditor Peggy Rice said an inspection of the roof following a March hailstorm revealed a small hole.
