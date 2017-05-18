Humboldt council buys airport equipment, but awaits FAA ok
The Humboldt City Council approved the purchase of snow removal equipment for the airport on Monday. However, there was some question as to whether the purchase would meet the approval of the Federal Aviation Administration.
