Humboldt council buys airport equipme...

Humboldt council buys airport equipment, but awaits FAA ok

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Messenger

The Humboldt City Council approved the purchase of snow removal equipment for the airport on Monday. However, there was some question as to whether the purchase would meet the approval of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Humboldt Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News At Anti-Bullying Conference, Middle Schoolers L... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Pattysboi 34
News Former office manager charged with theft (Mar '15) Mar '15 Honest Abe 1
News Clarion-Goldfield, Dows merger approved (Nov '13) Mar '14 Erica Boeset 2
Any Pizza Hut employees in Humboldt who have ha... (Mar '13) Mar '13 Serious Money 1
News Mary E. Hatcher (Feb '13) Feb '13 Lucille Graves Fry 1
See all Humboldt Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Humboldt Forum Now

Humboldt Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Humboldt Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Humboldt, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC