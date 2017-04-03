Workshop on traits and uses of herbicides offered

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomists Paul Kassel and Angie Rieck-Hinz will host a Palmer amaranth identification and management workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the ISU Extension and Outreach Humboldt County office, Humboldt. The workshop will also include a discussion regarding the new herbicide traits and use of herbicides.

