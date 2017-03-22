Supervisors OK Humboldt budget

Supervisors OK Humboldt budget

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: The Messenger

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget following a public hearing at Monday's meeting. Mental health went up by about 16 percent because the asking for the region is different than last year, she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Humboldt Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News At Anti-Bullying Conference, Middle Schoolers L... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Pattysboi 34
News Former office manager charged with theft (Mar '15) Mar '15 Honest Abe 1
News Clarion-Goldfield, Dows merger approved (Nov '13) Mar '14 Erica Boeset 2
Any Pizza Hut employees in Humboldt who have ha... (Mar '13) Mar '13 Serious Money 1
News Mary E. Hatcher (Feb '13) Feb '13 Lucille Graves Fry 1
See all Humboldt Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Humboldt Forum Now

Humboldt Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Humboldt Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Humboldt, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC