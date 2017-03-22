Supervisors OK Humboldt budget
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget following a public hearing at Monday's meeting. Mental health went up by about 16 percent because the asking for the region is different than last year, she said.
