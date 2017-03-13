Humboldt schools move forward with Taft plans
The Humboldt Community School District is moving forward with plans to renovate Taft Elementary School, 612 Second Ave. N. The HCSD board approved the letting of bids for the project at a meeting Monday. Bids from interested contractors will be received in the coming weeks.
