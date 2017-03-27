Coleman - 90 years old

Maxzine Coleman will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 26 at the Livermore Immanuel Lutheran Churh. Her family includes Christine and Mike Ryerson, of West Des Moines; Dean and Carol Coleman, of Humboldt; Dale and Marlene Coleman, of Livermore; Dan Coleman, of Storm Lake; and Janice and Scott Dickersen, of Atlantic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.