Supervisors consider drainage issue

Tuesday Feb 7

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors discussed drainage concerns from landowners in the Ottosen vicinity with members of the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors through a conference call at Monday's meeting. In November, landowners met with the Humboldt supervisors about persistent drainage problems involving Branch E of Drainage District 2 half a mile north of Ottosen.

