Small Webster County towns keep pushing forward
The building has since been demolished; the site will be used for housing. -Messenger photo illustration by Joe Sutter ABOVE: The torn-up interior of a Vincent Elementary classroom is seen here in this image made from multiple photos, taken through one of the few windows that was still transparent.
Humboldt Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|At Anti-Bullying Conference, Middle Schoolers L... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Pattysboi
|34
|Former office manager charged with theft (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Honest Abe
|1
|Clarion-Goldfield, Dows merger approved (Nov '13)
|Mar '14
|Erica Boeset
|2
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Humboldt who have ha... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Serious Money
|1
|Mary E. Hatcher (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|Lucille Graves Fry
|1
