Sewer contract awarded by Humboldt council

Tuesday Feb 7

The 2017 Lewis Street storm sewer replacement project is a small project with an engineer's estimated cost at $265,402, said David Doxtad, civil engineer with the I&S Group of Storm Lake. By last Thursday's bid-letting date, the city had received a surprising number of 10 bids with a minimal amount of corrections, Doxtad said.

