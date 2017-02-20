Iowa State Hires Virginia Tech's Dresser as Wrestling Coach
Dresser grew up in Humboldt, Iowa, and wrestled for the rival Hawkeyes. He succeeds Kevin Jackson, who was fired this month after eight seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Humboldt Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|At Anti-Bullying Conference, Middle Schoolers L... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Pattysboi
|34
|Former office manager charged with theft (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Honest Abe
|1
|Clarion-Goldfield, Dows merger approved (Nov '13)
|Mar '14
|Erica Boeset
|2
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Humboldt who have ha... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Serious Money
|1
|Mary E. Hatcher (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|Lucille Graves Fry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Humboldt Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC