Humboldt supervisors show support for day care project
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on Monday pledging full faith and credit for the Kiddie Cats Daycare Center project. Humboldt County Economic Development Director Alissa Reinholdt, who is also chairperson of the day care board, spoke on behalf of the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Humboldt Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16)
|May '16
|SickandTired
|1
|Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|At Anti-Bullying Conference, Middle Schoolers L... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Pattysboi
|34
|Former office manager charged with theft (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Honest Abe
|1
|Clarion-Goldfield, Dows merger approved (Nov '13)
|Mar '14
|Erica Boeset
|2
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Humboldt who have ha... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Serious Money
|1
|Mary E. Hatcher (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|Lucille Graves Fry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Humboldt Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC