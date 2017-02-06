Humboldt supervisors show support for...

Humboldt supervisors show support for day care project

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Messenger

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on Monday pledging full faith and credit for the Kiddie Cats Daycare Center project. Humboldt County Economic Development Director Alissa Reinholdt, who is also chairperson of the day care board, spoke on behalf of the group.

