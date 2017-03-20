Humboldt council awards sewer contract

The Humboldt City Council awarded a contract for the 2017 sanitary sewer collection system improvements project at Tuesday's meeting. The project involves lining 2,600 feet of sanitary sewer and chemically grouting the line to stop leaks from entering the system.

