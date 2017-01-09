Woman marks 101st birthday

Donnie Wind hugs Susan Spears, life engagement manager at Autumn Leaves assisted living facility in St. Chalres, during her 101st birthday party Jan. 9. Donnie Wind blows out the candles on her birthday cake for her 101st birthday Jan. 9 at Autumn Leaves assisted living facility in St. Charles. Donnie Wind gets a birthday gift from young friend Blake Settle, 8, as her daughter, La Vonne Howell, looks on during Wind's 101st birthday party Jan. 9 at Autumn Leaves assisted living facility in St. Charles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.