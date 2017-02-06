Ice, snow to blame for Humboldt accident
Ice- and snow-covered roads contributed to a head-on collision in Humboldt County that injured a woman and seriously hurt a man Friday night on U.S. Highway 169 south of Humboldt, according to Dean Kruger, Humboldt County sheriff. Agustin-Pedro's car ended up near the center of the road, while Paulson's vehicle ended up partially in the east ditch.
