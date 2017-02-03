Humboldt Community Chorus presents variety show
There will be a variety of pop, secular, and patriotic songs featured during the annual Humboldt Community Chorus variety show, The Humboldt Community Chorus is made up of 70 singers from the Humboldt area, accompanied by a 20-piece band, all under the direction of Terry Nelson. "They are very hard working and dedicated," said Barb Nelson, who's been a member of the group since 1975.
