Rural residents pool cash to save their last bar, last cafe

A pickup truck passes the Blue Moose Saloon which opened in September in Renwick, Iowa, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Once-bustling Renwick has lost many businesses as its population declined, but when the town's sole bar closed this year, a group of friends pooled their money to repair and reopen the place as the Blue Moose Saloon.

