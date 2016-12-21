Humboldt Spine relocates

Humboldt Spine and Rehab, P.C. has moved its operations to a more prominent location along U.S. Highway 169 in Humboldt, according to Dr. Mark Cirks, a 2006 Twin River Valley High School graduate. The business moved from 1601 Sixth Ave. N., where it had been for about three-and-a-half years, to 702 13th St., the site of the former Pizza Hut building.

