Holiday happenings in the area

Saturday Dec 17

The Lights At Kennedy are lit today from 6 to 9 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park, 1415 Nelson Ave. The cost is $5 and Santa will be handing out candy canes. Community caroling - Everyone interested in caroling should meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Middle School circle drive.

