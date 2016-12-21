Bridge to be replaced in Humboldt County

Saturday Dec 17

A bridge that sits above the East Fork of the Des Moines River, 1.8 miles east of U.S. Highway 169 in Humboldt, might be replaced. Plans include replacing an existing 323-foot-by-28-foot steel girder bridge with a 364-foot-by-44-foot pretensioned, prestressed concrete beam bridge.

