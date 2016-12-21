W & H Co-op sets annual meeting

The annual meeting of W & H Cooperative Oil Co. will be held Dec. 12 at the Best Western Starlite Village Inn & Suites, 1518 Third Ave. N.W. The meal will be served starting at 5:10 p.m. The business meeting will follow at about 5:45 p.m., according to an announcement from the co-op.

