Suburb lashes out at 'dangerous city' label
According to FBI data, there are 9.53 violent crimes per 1,000 population in Humble. But Humble police say the numbers don't account for 250,000 people who work in Humble every day but don't live there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
