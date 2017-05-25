Sheriff Ed Gonzalez asked for the public's help finding the killers of a 69-year-old Humble woman.
After retired flight attendant Linda Terry was found murdered in her Humble home over the weekend, authorities asked Thursday for the public's help in identifying possible suspects caught on surveillance video. Precinct 4 deputy constables made the gruesome discovery on Saturday evening when they stopped by Terry's Fox Haven Lane home for a welfare check.
