School bonds pass and newcomers arrive in local elections
Clear Creek ISD's $487 million bond seemed set to pass in early returns from Saturday's special election. Two different political action committees threw money and resources into the vote.
Humble Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Fri
|acampbell88
|64
|House takes first crack at fixing school funding
|Mar '17
|mmPhartz
|7
|Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|New to area
|1
|Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16)
|Sep '16
|CriggerA
|3
|Moving to Humble (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|1
|Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|David Cain
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
