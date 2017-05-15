Boerne ISD picks superintendent finalist

Boerne ISD picks superintendent finalist

Boerne school trustees have selected Thomas Price , currently a deputy superintendent in the Humble Independent School District, as the sole finalist to succeed Superintendent David Stelmazewski when he retires June 30. "Dr. Price is an educator who possesses a wide range of leadership experiences," said Donna Sharp , president of the Boerne Independent School District board, which selected Price as its finalist Wednesday. "His record of success is impressive."

