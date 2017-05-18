Asu Football: Sun Devils earn first 2...

Asu Football: Sun Devils earn first 2018 commit in Juco DB Dominique Harrison

Tuesday May 16

The Sun Devils got an early start on their 2018 class following the commitment of Dominique Harrison, a JUCO cornerback from Blinn College on Tuesday. Harrison is Arizona State's first commit from the 2018 signing class.

