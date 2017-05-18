Asu Football: Sun Devils earn first 2018 commit in Juco DB Dominique Harrison
The Sun Devils got an early start on their 2018 class following the commitment of Dominique Harrison, a JUCO cornerback from Blinn College on Tuesday. Harrison is Arizona State's first commit from the 2018 signing class.
