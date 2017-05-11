Ascendant Solutions, Inc. Reports Fir...

Ascendant Solutions, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2017 Earnings;...

Ascendant Solutions, Inc. today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The Company reported first quarter Consolidated Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of $211,000 compared to consolidated EBITDA of $162,000 in 2016.

