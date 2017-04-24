Mum 'filmed herself burning baby's ha...

Mum 'filmed herself burning baby's hand and putting plastic ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

A mother has been banned from seeing her one-year-old son and charged by police after she allegedly filmed herself torturing the boy to get revenge on his father. Sickening footage shows the terrified baby wailing as his hand is burned with a lighter, he is hit in the chest and is taunted by a woman while he's strapped into a car seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Humble Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Apr 17 mcnn 60
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding Mar '17 mmPhartz 7
Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 New to area 1
News Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16) Sep '16 CriggerA 3
Moving to Humble (Aug '16) Aug '16 Curious 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12) Mar '16 David Cain 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Feb '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Humble Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Humble Forum Now

Humble Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Humble Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Humble, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC