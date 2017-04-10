Lennar to build in The Groves

Lennar has joined the lineup of homebuilders in The Groves, a community off of West Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. Lennar will offer 16 home plans priced from about $240,000 with sizes from 2,047 to 2,871 square feet.

