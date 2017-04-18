House approves flagship school fundin...

House approves flagship school funding bill; faces uncertain future in the Senate

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chron

Lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved changes to how the state funds public education, marking the first attempt to revamp a formula the state Supreme Court said was in desperate need of fixing. The changes would inject some $1.8 billion into the state school system comprised of more than 1,200 school districts, according to Public Education Chairman Dan Huberty .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Humble Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Mon mcnn 60
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding Mar '17 mmPhartz 7
Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 New to area 1
News Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16) Sep '16 CriggerA 3
Moving to Humble (Aug '16) Aug '16 Curious 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12) Mar '16 David Cain 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Feb '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Humble Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Humble Forum Now

Humble Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Humble Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Humble, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC