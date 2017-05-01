Early voting for May elections begins tomorrow
Tomorrow is the first day of the nine-day early voting period for the May 6 election. I've generally not paid a great deal of attention to these May elections, but it's safe to say that This Time It's Different, and not just because I myself have an election to vote in.
Humble Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Apr 17
|mcnn
|60
|House takes first crack at fixing school funding
|Mar '17
|mmPhartz
|7
|Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|New to area
|1
|Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16)
|Sep '16
|CriggerA
|3
|Moving to Humble (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|1
|Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|David Cain
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
