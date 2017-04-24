Cold case from 1976 revived by author...

Cold case from 1976 revived by authorities

One spring morning nearly 41 years ago, the nude body of a New Orleans native was found around 6 a.m. by an oil field worker. The dead man, identified as 28-year-old Rene Anthony Guillotte , had been stabbed several times and had lacerations on his torso, head and neck, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.

