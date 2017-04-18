Christus Trinity Mother Frances Urology and Continence Center welcomes new provider
Christus Trinity Clinic Urology welcomed new provider Burkitt W. Jensen, M.D., to serve the patients of their growing community practice in March. "We are excited to add Dr. Jensen to our already outstanding team here," said Angela Anders, Clinic Manager at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Urology and Continence Center.
