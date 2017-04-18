Christus Trinity Mother Frances Urolo...

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Urology and Continence Center welcomes new provider

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Christus Trinity Clinic Urology welcomed new provider Burkitt W. Jensen, M.D., to serve the patients of their growing community practice in March. "We are excited to add Dr. Jensen to our already outstanding team here," said Angela Anders, Clinic Manager at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Urology and Continence Center.

Humble, TX

