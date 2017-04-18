Billy Horschel left RBC Heritage for his daughter's birth, still made ...
MARCH 31: Billy Horschel hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Shell Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on March 31, 2017 in Humble, Texas. Ten players fired a 66 or lower during the first round of the RBC Heritage on Thursday, figures that make Billy Horschel's 70 seem pedestrian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.
Add your comments below
Humble Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Apr 17
|mcnn
|60
|House takes first crack at fixing school funding
|Mar '17
|mmPhartz
|7
|Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|New to area
|1
|Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16)
|Sep '16
|CriggerA
|3
|Moving to Humble (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|1
|Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|David Cain
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Humble Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC