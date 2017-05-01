And so the wind blew......

And so the wind blew......

Monday Apr 24

But that didn't keep the 16 Individuals from coming out to fish the 4th Anglers Quest Individual event on Lake Houston..... With the families of those involved in the boating accident heavy on our hearts and minds, take off was at 6:25 am with the wind blowing gust of up to 15+ mph.... Sandro Alfaro of Hull came in first place with 5 fish weighing 14.93lbs...Sandro fished out of his Bass Cat / Mercury rig and reported catching most of his fish flippin a variety of different baits, and using drop shots, shaky heads, frogs and some crank baits.

