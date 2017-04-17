A mother was allegedly abusing her so...

A mother was allegedly abusing her son. His aunt posted the videos on Facebook to help.

A Texas mother is charged with endangering a child after videos and photos allegedly show her covering her 1-year-old son's head with a plastic bag and stuffing a plastic bag into his mouth. Janelle Peterkin, 23, appeared in court in Humble, Texas, on Monday.

