The Brief: After the Obamacare fight, Ted Poe resigns from Freedom Caucus

U.S. Rep. Ted Poe, R-Humble, has resigned from the group that helped derail the American Health Care Act. U.S. Rep. Ted Poe resigns from Freedom Caucus U.S. Rep. Ted Poe resigned his membership from the Freedom Caucus, a hardline conservative group that helped derail the Obamacare overhaul bill.

