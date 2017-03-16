State Rep. Dan Huberty (left), R-Hous...

State Rep. Dan Huberty (left), R-Houston, and state Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Texas Tribune

A controversial grading system for Texas public schools and districts, set for deployment in 2018, could dramatically change if the state's top two public education legislators have their way. House Public Education Chairman Dan Huberty , R-Humble, and Senate Education Chairman Larry Taylor , R-Friendswood, have filed similar bills that that would condense the number of categories in which schools and districts get A-F grades and include factors other than standardized tests to grade schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Humble Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding Mar 10 mmPhartz 7
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Mar 5 kaseyrdavis 56
Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ... Oct '16 New to area 1
News Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16) Sep '16 CriggerA 3
Moving to Humble (Aug '16) Aug '16 Curious 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12) Mar '16 David Cain 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Feb '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Humble Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Humble Forum Now

Humble Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Humble Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Humble, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC