State Rep. Dan Huberty (left), R-Houston, and state Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood.

A controversial grading system for Texas public schools and districts, set for deployment in 2018, could dramatically change if the state's top two public education legislators have their way. House Public Education Chairman Dan Huberty , R-Humble, and Senate Education Chairman Larry Taylor , R-Friendswood, have filed similar bills that that would condense the number of categories in which schools and districts get A-F grades and include factors other than standardized tests to grade schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.