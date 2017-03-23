Body found at Humble ISD's Oaks Elementary School
The body of an unidentified adult man was found Thursday morning on the Oaks Elementary School campus, located at 5858 Upper Lake Drive on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Humble. Classes were canceled for the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Humble Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House takes first crack at fixing school funding
|Mar 10
|mmPhartz
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Mar 5
|kaseyrdavis
|56
|Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ...
|Oct '16
|New to area
|1
|Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16)
|Sep '16
|CriggerA
|3
|Moving to Humble (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|1
|Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|David Cain
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Humble Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC