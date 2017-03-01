Abby Whitmire: Why I'm running for Humble ISD Board of Trustees

Humble ISD covers over 90 square miles of northeast Harris County, including the communities of Humble, Atascocita, Kingwood, Fall Creek, and Eagle Springs. The population in the district is expected to rise from 40,500 to approximately 52,000 by 2025 - necessitating the construction of six new schools by 2022, including one high school, the seventh for the district.

