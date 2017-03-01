Abby Whitmire: Why I'm running for Hu...

Abby Whitmire: Why I'm running for Humble ISD Board of Trustees

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Off the Kuff

Humble ISD covers over 90 square miles of northeast Harris County, including the communities of Humble, Atascocita, Kingwood, Fall Creek, and Eagle Springs. The population in the district is expected to rise from 40,500 to approximately 52,000 by 2025 - necessitating the construction of six new schools by 2022, including one high school, the seventh for the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Off the Kuff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Humble Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Feb 17 Crystal Robinson 55
Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ... Oct '16 New to area 1
News Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16) Sep '16 CriggerA 3
Moving to Humble (Aug '16) Aug '16 Curious 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12) Mar '16 David Cain 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Feb '16 Vote For Trump 1
News DeLoreans Being Made Again for First Time in 35... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wichita-rick 22
See all Humble Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Humble Forum Now

Humble Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Humble Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Humble, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,274,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC