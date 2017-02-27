Weekend house fire ruled accidental
A fire this weekend that heavily damaged two homes, three cars and a garage in Humble has been ruled as an accident, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said. The fire broke out Sunday at the home in the 6000 block of Ancient Oaks Drive.
