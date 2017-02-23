Fire marshals still hunting for alleged arsonist from Humble, officials say
HUMBLE, Texas - The search is on for a fugitive who has evaded police for more than a year. The fugitive, now identified as 34-year-old According to the Humble Fire Marshal's office, Smith started multiple fires throughout an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Blue Jay Circle around 11 a.m. The fire caused major interior and exterior damage surrounding the residence.
