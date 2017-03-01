Crescent Communities sells The Groves
Crescent Communities has sold The Groves, a 1,000-acre master-planned community northeast of Houston, and two other Texas communities, the Charlotte-based company announced. The developments were sold to funds managed by Castlelake, L.P., and will be developed and operated by Ashlar Development.
