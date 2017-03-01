Crescent Communities sells The Groves

Crescent Communities sells The Groves

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Crescent Communities has sold The Groves, a 1,000-acre master-planned community northeast of Houston, and two other Texas communities, the Charlotte-based company announced. The developments were sold to funds managed by Castlelake, L.P., and will be developed and operated by Ashlar Development.

Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Feb 17 Crystal Robinson 55
Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ... Oct '16 New to area 1
News Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16) Sep '16 CriggerA 3
Moving to Humble (Aug '16) Aug '16 Curious 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12) Mar '16 David Cain 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Feb '16 Vote For Trump 1
News DeLoreans Being Made Again for First Time in 35... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wichita-rick 22
