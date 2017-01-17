Texas White House replica sells for $...

Texas White House replica sells for $2.8 million

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Houston Chronicle

The house modeled after the White House, the Ross Sterling Mansion, was built by Humble Oil founder and former Texas Gov. Ross Sterling. The house modeled after the White House, the Ross Sterling Mansion, was built by Humble Oil founder and former Texas Gov. Ross Sterling.

