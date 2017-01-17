Texas White House replica sells for $2.8 million
The house modeled after the White House, the Ross Sterling Mansion, was built by Humble Oil founder and former Texas Gov. Ross Sterling. The house modeled after the White House, the Ross Sterling Mansion, was built by Humble Oil founder and former Texas Gov. Ross Sterling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Humble Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|XMcDuell
|50
|Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ...
|Oct '16
|New to area
|1
|Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16)
|Sep '16
|CriggerA
|3
|Moving to Humble
|Aug '16
|Curious
|1
|Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|David Cain
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Humble Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC