Texas U.S. Rep. Ted Poe announces remission from leukemia
WASHINGTON Texas U.S. Rep. Ted Poe announced Thursday that he is in remission from leukemia, though not "cancer free." The Republican lawmakers from Humble issued a statement after being sworn in for his seventh term in Congress, following a career as a prosecutor and judge in Harris County.
