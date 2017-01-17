Slim Chickens adds Cypress restaurant

Slim Chickens adds Cypress restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Houston Chronicle

The Slim Chickens that opened in 2015 at 2320 Mercantile Parkway in Katy was the chain's first restaurant in the Houston region. The Slim Chickens that opened in 2015 at 2320 Mercantile Parkway in Katy was the chain's first restaurant in the Houston region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Humble Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat FlavorsPharts 1,054
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Dec 25 XMcDuell 50
Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ... Oct '16 New to area 1
News Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16) Sep '16 CriggerA 3
Moving to Humble Aug '16 Curious 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12) Mar '16 David Cain 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Feb '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Humble Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Humble Forum Now

Humble Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Humble Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Humble, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,784 • Total comments across all topics: 278,154,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC