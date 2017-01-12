National Center on Sexual Exploitation: Alexa viral porn scandal exposes Amazon's recklessness

Following the viral video of Amazon's Alexa spouting pornographic terms to a toddler requesting a popular children's song, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation says that the company is reckless in their approach to sexual harm. Following the viral video of Amazon's Alexa spouting pornographic terms to a toddler requesting a popular children's song, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation says that the company is reckless in their ... more Thomas Stanton, 64, of Montgomery County, was sentenced Jan. 23, 2015, to a total of 25 years in state prison on four counts of promotion of child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.