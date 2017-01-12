National Center on Sexual Exploitatio...

National Center on Sexual Exploitation: Alexa viral porn scandal exposes Amazon's recklessness

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Following the viral video of Amazon's Alexa spouting pornographic terms to a toddler requesting a popular children's song, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation says that the company is reckless in their approach to sexual harm. Following the viral video of Amazon's Alexa spouting pornographic terms to a toddler requesting a popular children's song, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation says that the company is reckless in their ... more Thomas Stanton, 64, of Montgomery County, was sentenced Jan. 23, 2015, to a total of 25 years in state prison on four counts of promotion of child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Humble Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 30 min Wang 1,021
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Dec 25 XMcDuell 50
Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ... Oct '16 New to area 1
News Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16) Sep '16 CriggerA 3
Moving to Humble Aug '16 Curious 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12) Mar '16 David Cain 6
Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16) Feb '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Humble Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Humble Forum Now

Humble Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Humble Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Humble, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,019 • Total comments across all topics: 277,864,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC