National Center on Sexual Exploitation: Alexa viral porn scandal exposes Amazon's recklessness
Following the viral video of Amazon's Alexa spouting pornographic terms to a toddler requesting a popular children's song, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation says that the company is reckless in their approach to sexual harm. Following the viral video of Amazon's Alexa spouting pornographic terms to a toddler requesting a popular children's song, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation says that the company is reckless in their ... more Thomas Stanton, 64, of Montgomery County, was sentenced Jan. 23, 2015, to a total of 25 years in state prison on four counts of promotion of child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Humble Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|30 min
|Wang
|1,021
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|XMcDuell
|50
|Where is a good place to do clinicals for a NP ...
|Oct '16
|New to area
|1
|Worker dies after falling down manhole (Mar '16)
|Sep '16
|CriggerA
|3
|Moving to Humble
|Aug '16
|Curious
|1
|Do you approve of Sheila Jackson Lee as Represe... (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|David Cain
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Humble Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC