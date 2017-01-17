Minuteman Press Owner Loves the Reliability of his Xant Impressia
January 11, 2017 - Minuteman Press owner, Darryal Chandler, loves the reliability of his Xante Impressia and takes full advantage of the iQueue Workflow software. He said the Impressia with the Enterprise Feeder has really enhanced his business in Humble, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
