Memorial Hermann lays off 112 employees, mostly managers
The Memorial Hermann Health System, Houston's largest employer, is laying off 112 employees, the third workforce reduction by a Houston healthcare organization this month. Memorial Hermann announced the layoffs Wednesday, the day after giving employees notice.
