Humble man accused in death of Houston father

A man was found shot to death about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in the garage at a home the 5900 block of Bihia Forest Drive in northwest Harris County. A man was found shot to death about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in the garage at a home the 5900 block of Bihia Forest Drive in northwest Harris County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.